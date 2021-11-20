Gujarat: Murder convict ‘beaten to death’ by group of women

A 48-year-old murder convict, who was out on parole, was beaten to death with wooden sticks and cricket bats by around 15 women in Navsari Friday afternoon. The incident allegedly took place at the same area where he had murdered a minor boy in 2009 for which he was serving a jail term in the Rajkot jail.

On Friday, the victim had allegedly gotten into a quarrel with local boys playing cricket that soon escalated and resulted in his death, said Navsari town police.

According to the police, Vinod Salunke, a resident of Jay Shaktinagar at Vejalpore in Navsari, was on parole and came to the town around five days ago. On Friday, he went to Sitaramnagar in Pritam Chokdi in the town “for some work”.

He got into a conflict with local boys who were playing street cricket in Sitaramnagar. An infuriated Salunke hit one of the minor boys. Meanwhile, one of the boys told his mother about the quarrel. Soon, over 15 women from the area reached the spot and were shocked to see Vinod, who had killed a minor boy in 2009 from the same area.

The women had a heated exchange with Salunke and later, attacked and assaulted him with cricket stumps, bats and wooden sticks, and left him on the roadside in a pool of blood.

A passerby informed Navsari town police, who reached the spot and took the victim to a civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Navsari police contacted Salunke’s family members and informed them about the incident. Bajrang Salunke (71), the father of the deceased, has lodged a complaint against the group of women at the Navsari town police station.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 302, 120(b), against a group of around 15 women. “We will identify the accused women who hit Vinod and arrest them soon. The deceased had, in 2009, murdered a minor, Jignesh Nayka (17), for some reason and he was convicted for the murder. He was currently serving his jail tenure in the Rajkot jail. We are also trying to find out for what reason Vinod had gone to the Pritam Chokdi area,” Navsari town police inspector MP Patel said.