Gujarat: Mob torches two buses after one runs over man killing him

An angry mob set on fire two private luxury buses working on contract to ferry employees of Birla Copper at Dahej in Bharuch after one of the buses killed a pedestrian at Sherpura village on Dahej Bypass Road late Monday night.

According to the Bharuch police, the incident took place Monday around 9 pm when Ismail Maachhwala (65), a driver, parked his luxury bus at Sherpura bus stand on Dahej Bypass Road and was crossing the main road, on the way to his house in Sherpura village, when he was hit by a speeding private luxury bus.

The victim, who was run over, was rushed to the Bharuch civil hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A group of youths from Sherpura who was at the spot caught hold of the bus driver who later managed to escape. The bus was carrying employees to Birla Copper at their factory site in Dahej, said the Bharuch police.

Soon, a group of over 50 people reached the spot and alighted all the passengers before setting the bus on fire.

After sometime, another bus of the same travels and carrying employees of the same company was stopped by the angry mob. They, too, threatened and forced the passengers to get down from the bus and later, set it on fire.

The videos of the torching of the buses have gone viral on social media groups in Bharuch.

Later, the situation was brought under control by the Bharuch police. Fire tenders from Bharuch Nagar palika were also rushed to the spot.

Two cases — one against the bus driver involved in rash driving and another against a mob of 50 people — have been registered. The police have booked the bus driver under IPC Sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), and Motor vehicle act sections, 177, 184, 187.

The second case was filed by Vijay Patanvadiya, the driver of the second bus, against the mob who set fire on both the buses. The police have registered an offence under IPC Sections 143 (offences against public tranquility), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (criminal intimidation) and 435 (mischief by fire due to explosive substance).

However, no arrest has been made so far.

“In the first incident, we have asked the company authorities to provide the name and address of the bus driver who was driving the bus (that hit Ismail). In the second, we will see the video clips and try to identify those involved in setting the buses on fire,” said Bharuch A Division police inspector AK Bharwad.