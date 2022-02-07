Harsh Sanghavi’s relative dies after man beats him up in lift

An uncle of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who was allegedly beaten up by a man in the lift of an apartment in Rander over a trivial issue on Saturday evening, succumbed to injuries in a hospital Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Mahesh Sanghavi (62), a former diamond merchant and a resident of Ratan Park Society in the Adajan area in Surat, wanted to go to the ninth floor of the building, while the accused, Bony Kamlesh Mehta (26), wanted to go to the ground floor. Mehta pressed the cancel button when he saw the lift was going to the top, which led to an argument between both. Mehta then beat up Sanghavi, leaving him injured.

Mahesh, who was accompanied by his daughter Forum Sanghavi, was bleeding from the nose and was rushed to Mission Hospital where he died on Sunday.

A relative of the minister told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, “Maheshbhai is cousin brother of the home minister’s father. On Sunday afternoon, the minister’s family members reached the house of Maheshbhai. Harsh Sanghavi is in Gandhinagar.”

Following a complaint by Forum Sanghavi at the Rander police station, police booked Mehta under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder), 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 504 for criminal intimidation. The accused has been detained and will be formally arrested after his Covid-19 test report.

Rander police inspector PL Chaudhary said, “We have conducted a Covid test on Bony Mehta and are waiting for the report before arresting him. The residents of the apartment said Bony was known to bully other residents. He does share brokerage business.”