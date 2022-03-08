Gujarat: Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, killing her mother

The District and Sessions Court of Surat on Monday sentenced to death a convict for raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl and killing her mother, and pronounced life sentence till natural death to his aide.

The quantum of sentence for both the convicts was pronounced by 9th Additional District and Session court and special judge (rape cases court) A H Dhamani on March 4.

Later in the afternoon, both the convicts were taken to Surat district Central jail at Lajpore.

Both the convicts hail from Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan and were staying with their family members in Surat for construction-related work.

The case dates back to April 6, 2018, when the Surat police found the body of an 11-year-old girl inside bushes at Sai-fakir garden in the Pandesara area.

Police found injury marks on different parts of the body of the girl including the private parts.

Surat police started a probe investigation to identify the victim and three days later, on April 9, Surat police discovered the body of a woman (36) in the bushes on Sachin Magdalla road.

The postmortem was carried out on her body and found that she was strangulated to death.

On checking footage from the CCTV camera, police that the body of the woman was dropped by some unknown persons in a car.

Police late found that the car belonged to the main convict. Police reached his worksite and after questioning some of the labourers, they found that a woman and her daughter used to stay in the quarters. The woman worked at the construction site.

Surat police matched DNA samples taken from the woman with that of the minor’s body discovered from the Pandesara area and the bodies were of mother and daughter who were working at the construction site of the convict.

In his confessional statements, the main convict told police he had brought both mother and daughter from Rajasthan to work in Surat, in February 2018 and made them stay at a residency complex where his work of fitting tiles were in progress. On March 23, 2018, the convict and his aide took both the woman and daughter in a car.

The woman quarrelled with the convict over some issue, angered by which, he strangulated her to death and later disposed of her body at a secluded place.

He then brought the girl to his house and used to beat and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anybody.

On April 6 morning, after raping the girl, the main accused beat her to death with sticks, and disposed of her body at Sai-fakir ground.

Special Public Prosecutor P N Parmar said, “ The reason behind considering the cases as rarest of rare is that in front of the daughter, her mother was strangulated to death and her body was disposed of. The victim’s girl body had 78 injury marks caused by the accused over repeatedly hitting her with some wooden object. Even injury marks were also seen on the minor’s private parts.”

The main accused, a father of two children, was convicted under IPC section 302 for murder and sentenced to death, section 376 (2) and sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death, section 201 and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, and another one-year imprisonment under section 323 of the IPC.

The main convict’s aide has been sentenced to life imprisonment under IPC section 302, along with 10 years’ strict imprisonment under IPC section 364, seven years’ strict imprisonment in IPC section 201 and one-year imprisonment under IPC Section 323.

The convicts have also been directed to pay Rs. 7.50 lakh should be paid to the parents of the deceased mother and maternal grandparents of the deceased daughter.