Gujarat Mamlatdars demand action against MP Vasava; threaten strike

The Revenue Department Officials Association of Surat Thursday handed over a memorandum to District Collector Aayush Oak seeking legal actions against Bharuch BJP MP Mansukh Vasava for his alleged misbehaviour towards an official. The MP has been accused of using abusive language against a Mamlatdar-rank officer of Karjan taluka.

This comes a day after the State Mamlatdar Association, led by president Agarsinh Chauhan, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi requesting “strict” actions against Vasava before March 3, failing which, all Mamlatdar and state revenue officials have threatened to go on mass leave from the next day. If the government still fails to act, all the mamlatdars have threatened to go on a strike.

The issue pertains to an accident in which three youths from Maloda in Karjan taluka were killed on the spot by a speeding dumper on the outskirts of the village on February 21. The police registered an accidental death case and began a manhunt for the dumper driver who fled soon after.

The next day, Vasava, along with his team of local BJP leaders, reached the spot of the accident. As per the protocols, the Mamlatdar NK Prajapati, other officials and police also reached the spot.

Soon, a heated argument took place and Vasava lost his temper. He resorted to abusive language and misbehaved with Prajapati and other government officers, it has been alleged.

A video of the heated exchange between Vasava and Prajapati later went viral on social media.

Surat Revenue Department Officials President Mrunaldan Ishrani said, “We don’t expect such behaviour from an elected MP. The Mamlatdar is not responsible for the accident. So, how come he is treated in such a manner infront of all the government officials and at a public place? Such an incident can’t be tolerated, and we have demanded strict legal actions against BJP

MP Vasava.”