Gujarat land compensation claim: Deputy collector among five booked for ‘faking documents’

Deputy collector of Gir Somnath district has been booked in a case related to faking documents in the name of a dead woman to claim Rs 21.61 lakh as compensation for a piece of land acquired for the Mumbai-Vadodara express highway project.

In the FIR registered with Navsari police on Monday, a gang of five persons, including Deputy Collector in Gir Somnath district Tushar Jani and his assistant Valibhai of Navsari, has been booked for allegedly faking documents claiming as actual beneficiaries. Jani was earlier deputy collector of Navsari.

Police said the gang allegedly made fake documents, including power of attorney and consent letter of Afizaben Shah who died in 1961 and took the compensation claiming to be actual beneficiaries.

On Monday, Abubakar Diwan, a farmer of Alipore village in Chikhli taluka of Navsari district, lodged a cheating complaint against NA Mulla, a resident of Alipore, AA Shaikh and his son ZA Shaikh — both advocates and residents of Surat city, along with Jani and his assistant Valibhai. Offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 120(b), and 34.

In his complaint, Diwan mentioned that a 1,396 square-metre farm land in Alipore village, registered in the name of Bavta-peer dargah trust of Chikhli in Navsari, was acquired for the express highway project.

Mulla and his aides allegedly made fake documents of Afizaben Shah, main trustee of Bavta Peer Trust, a Sikander peer dargah trust to which the land belonged, and submitted to the land acquisition office, for compensation.

In the documents, Mulla mentioned that Afizaben Shah resides in South Africa and cannot travel due to old age, and requested the amount to be deposited in his bank account. The compensation amount of Rs 21.61 lakh was deposited in Mulla’s IDBI bank account at Chikhli branch, which was withdrawn by him, between January 1, 2020, and January 30, 2022.

In the complaint Diwan added that Afizaben Shah died on June 6, 1961. Diwan, alongwith his brother Usman Diwan and his son Hasan Diwan, were doing farming on the land and are directly related to Afizaben, he said.

When they went to land acquisition officers Tushar Jani and Valibhai, they failed to get satisfactory answers, the complaint said. Through Right to Information Act, Diwan collected the documents submitted by Mulla with the land acquisition office.

Head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Navsari police to probe such cheating offences, inspector Shilpa Desai said, “Till date, we have come across 17 such complaints, out of which three offences are registered with Chikhli police. In today’s offence, deputy collector Tushar Jani and his assistant Valibhai are booked as accused. Mulla and two advocates have been already arrested. To take legal action against Tushar Jani, we have to take permission from the state home department, for which process will be initiated.”

A few days ago, state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said in a press conference in Gandhinagar that he had come across complaints of a gang involved in using fake documents of farmers of Navsari district, whose land was acquired for Mumbai-Vadodara Express highway.