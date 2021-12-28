Gujarat: Jewellery shop looted; gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 87 lakh stolen

Two burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 87.30 lakh from a jewellery showroom in Ankleshwar, Bharuch, late Sunday.

Police said the two miscreants first broke the shutter of a footwear shop and made a hole in the shared wall to enter the Abhushan jewellery showroom in Sardar Park Society at Ankleshwar GIDC. Then they entered the showroom and took away 1.50 kilograms of gold ornaments and 19 kilograms of silver ornaments, together worth Rs 87.30 lakh.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when shop owner Hemant Soni came to open his shop and discovered the burglary. Soni informed the police control room and Ankleshwar GIDC police reached the spot.

Police have registered an offence into the incident and questioned some of the neighbouring shop owners.

Police said that the two miscreants entered the shop with masks on. They disconnected the CCTV cameras, police said adding only half the shop was burgled while the remaining jewellery items were intact.

Ankleshwar GIDC police inspector RM Karmadiya said, “We suspect that some known person might be involved in the incident. The burglars committed a theft of Rs 87.30 lakh while jewellery of around Rs 50 lakh was intact.”

“Six police teams have been formed and an investigation is on. We are also preparing sketches on the basis of CCTV footage from the showroom to help identify the accused,” he added.