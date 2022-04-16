Gujarat High Court lawyer, friend die in road accident

Two persons, including Gujarat High Court lawyer Hirak Ganguly, died in a road accident near Pardi on National Highway-48 on Friday night.

A complaint was lodged in this connection in Pardi police station by Prashant Sharma, a resident of Pardi taluka in Valsad district. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that Sharma and his three friends, Prashant Rajpurohit (31), Hirak Ganguly (30) and Abhishek Rajput, were returning to Valsad on motorbikes after having dinner at a hotel in Vapi. Ganguly was pillion riding on Prashant Rajpurohit’s bike, while Sharma was riding ahead of them.

Rajpurohit reportedly lost control of his bike and the two fell on the road, after which a speeding vehicle ran over Ganguly. Passersby took the two to the government hospital in Pardi, where Ganguly was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Rajpurohit was shifted to Valsad Civil hospital and later Kiran hospital in Surat for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

The untimely death of Ganguly has sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity. He was known for extending legal assistance to tribals, Dalits, farmers, fishermen, and other underprivileged sections of society.

Pardi police sub-inspector KM Baraiya said, “We have visited the spot and checked the bike. It seems that both of them fell on the road after the bike slipped. We have started a probe to identify the vehicle that ran over Ganguly.”