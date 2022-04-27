Gujarat: Fire breaks out in forest area in Dang

A fire broke out inside a deep forest area in Chikhinagavta range in Vaghai taluka of Dang district on Tuesday night. The fire was brought under control by the forest staffers and local residents late on Tuesday night. The forest officials have started a probe to find out the reason behind the fire incident. No casualties to humans as well as to animals were reported in the incident.

The fire broke out in the hillock areas near Kukharna village, which falls on the main road connecting Vaghai and Ahwa in the Dang.

The forest department patrolling staff learnt about the incident and reached the spot. Other forest staffers from Chikhinagavta range also reached the spot. The villagers also helped in controlling the fire.

Range Forest officer Ganesh Bhoye said, “To control the fire, we cut grass and plants and later doused the flames. The fire broke out on around 1.5 hectares of forest land at compartment number 303. We have registered a case against unidentified persons. The exact cause of fire is still unknown. We will send our teams to nearby villages to find out who are venturing into the forest areas late in the night.”