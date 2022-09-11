scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Gujarat to expand anti-drug drive to other states: Harsh Sanghavi

Sanghavi’s statement comes a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Jamnagar regional unit and Surat crime branch seized 39 kg of heroin worth around Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port on Friday.

Harsh Sanghavi said that Gujarat police and Delhi crime branch had, a few days ago, unearthed a drugs network by arresting Afghanistan national Vahad Ulla khan. Following his arrest, Delhi police seized a major consignment of drugs. (File)

State home minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday that Gujarat Police will expand anti-drug drives to other states to save “thousands” of young lives.

Sanghavi’s statement comes a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Jamnagar regional unit and Surat crime branch seized 39 kg of heroin worth around Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port on Friday.

“We will expand our anti-drug drive to Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kolkata, to save lives of thousands of youths,” Sanghavi said at a press conference in Surat on Saturday.

Crediting the state’s reward policy for bringing a high volume of information on drug rackets operational in other states, Sanghavi said, “Due to our reward policy, Gujarat police are getting more information of drug rackets operational in other states. Acting on such information drugs have been seized. The politicians who are coming to Gujarat, police officials from their state are contacting Gujarat police to get the documents of the reward policy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

“They are inquiring about details of our reward policy so that they can implement it in their own states,” he added.

Sanghavi said that Gujarat police and Delhi crime branch had, a few days ago, unearthed a drugs network by arresting Afghanistan national Vahad Ulla khan. Following his arrest, Delhi police seized a major consignment of drugs.

“Punjab police thanked Gujarat police for sharing the information of Bagga Khan who was operating a racket from a jail in Punjab. Gujarat police have busted rackets of various gangs in different states,” Sanghavi further added.

Advertisement

The BJP leader congratulated Gujarat police for working hard in anti-drug drives and saving many young lives across the country.

“Gujarat police and different agencies worked jointly and seized drugs over Rs 6500 crores across the country in the last one year. On Friday, our Gujarat ATS and DRI busted a racket and seized 40 kilograms of heroin from Kolkata.”

He added, “The drug lords of Pakistan and Afghanistan are worried over seizure of drugs from international borders of India and Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on pay scale of state’s police personnel, Sanghavi said that the matter should not be politicised.

“Political leaders are trying to woo state police. The Gujarat government is committed to resolving their issue. The subject is under discussion between the government and police department,” he said.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Gujarat in August, had assured state police that if AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, they will be given the “best pay scale”.

The state police grade pay scale has been a contentious issue, with many other states having a better pay scale than Gujarat. State police have been demanding a pay hike and their families have taken out rallies in Gandhinagar in their support.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister Saturday inaugurated Paal police station, which is the 32nd police station of Surat city. The minister had also launched traffic application on this occasion.

Advertisement

Paal police station is in Adajan area which has population of around 4 lakh people.

Around 1.75 lakh people come under the limits of the new police station.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:48:54 am
Next Story

Vadodara civic body corrects spelling of road named after Hedgewar

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement