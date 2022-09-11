Gujarat to expand anti-drug drive to other states: Harsh Sanghavi

State home minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday that Gujarat Police will expand anti-drug drives to other states to save “thousands” of young lives.

Sanghavi’s statement comes a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Jamnagar regional unit and Surat crime branch seized 39 kg of heroin worth around Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port on Friday.

“We will expand our anti-drug drive to Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kolkata, to save lives of thousands of youths,” Sanghavi said at a press conference in Surat on Saturday.

Crediting the state’s reward policy for bringing a high volume of information on drug rackets operational in other states, Sanghavi said, “Due to our reward policy, Gujarat police are getting more information of drug rackets operational in other states. Acting on such information drugs have been seized. The politicians who are coming to Gujarat, police officials from their state are contacting Gujarat police to get the documents of the reward policy.”

“They are inquiring about details of our reward policy so that they can implement it in their own states,” he added.

Sanghavi said that Gujarat police and Delhi crime branch had, a few days ago, unearthed a drugs network by arresting Afghanistan national Vahad Ulla khan. Following his arrest, Delhi police seized a major consignment of drugs.

“Punjab police thanked Gujarat police for sharing the information of Bagga Khan who was operating a racket from a jail in Punjab. Gujarat police have busted rackets of various gangs in different states,” Sanghavi further added.

Advertisement

The BJP leader congratulated Gujarat police for working hard in anti-drug drives and saving many young lives across the country.

“Gujarat police and different agencies worked jointly and seized drugs over Rs 6500 crores across the country in the last one year. On Friday, our Gujarat ATS and DRI busted a racket and seized 40 kilograms of heroin from Kolkata.”

He added, “The drug lords of Pakistan and Afghanistan are worried over seizure of drugs from international borders of India and Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on pay scale of state’s police personnel, Sanghavi said that the matter should not be politicised.

“Political leaders are trying to woo state police. The Gujarat government is committed to resolving their issue. The subject is under discussion between the government and police department,” he said.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Gujarat in August, had assured state police that if AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, they will be given the “best pay scale”.

The state police grade pay scale has been a contentious issue, with many other states having a better pay scale than Gujarat. State police have been demanding a pay hike and their families have taken out rallies in Gandhinagar in their support.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister Saturday inaugurated Paal police station, which is the 32nd police station of Surat city. The minister had also launched traffic application on this occasion.

Advertisement

Paal police station is in Adajan area which has population of around 4 lakh people.

Around 1.75 lakh people come under the limits of the new police station.