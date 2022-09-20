scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Gujarat: Ex-cop’s son among 2 held in Bharuch with MD drug worth Rs 9.99 lakh

coronavirus lockdown, Delhi coronavirus cases, Delhi coronavirus lockdown, Delhi drug menace, Delhi news, city news, Indian ExpressOfficials of the Forensic Science Laboratory present at the spot identified the substance as Mephedrone. (Representational)

The Bharuch Police Tuesday arrested two men, including a retired police officer’s son, and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 9.99 lakh from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Bharuch Special Operation Group intercepted a man riding a motorcycle at the Jin compound in the town.

The police then seized a substance from his possession.

Officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory present at the spot identified the substance as Mephedrone. The suspect was arrested and identified as Salman Patel, a resident of Jambusar Bypass Road at the National Park Society in Bharuch.

Upon interrogating him, the officials found out that he had bought the drug from a person in Mumbai.

The police said he further disclosed that he was sent to Mumbai by Imran Khilji, a resident of the Kali Talabdi area in Bharuch. The police immediately reached the location and caught him. Khilji confessed that the consignment is owned by him and he had sent Patel to bring it from Mumbai.

Bharuch District Superintendent of Police Dr Leena Patil said, “We have arrested the two youths. Imran is the son of a retired police officer. We are trying to dig out more information from them to identify the network and arrest those involved in such illegal activities.”

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:50:05 pm
