Gujarat: 15 electric rickshaws catch fire at Statue of Unity parking area

As many as 15 electric rickshaws, part of a fleet used to ferry tourists around the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Narmada district, were destroyed in fire, while 17 other e-rickshaws were partially damaged early on Thursday.

According to Kevadia police, the fire started around 3 am in one of the e-rickshaws at the SoU parking lot in Kevadia Colony and spread to 14 other rickshaws.

Fire personnel from Kevadia brought the flames under control even as a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory along with technical experts reached the spot to probe the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA), “During early hours of Thursday, 15 auto-rickshaws parked at a charging station near Kevadia village caught fire due to unknown reasons. The autos were parked 35 feet away from the charging station, which proves that rickshaws did not catch fire during battery charging.”

The operation and maintenance of the e-rickshaws, driven by the local tribal women of the area, were given to a private company. Appalbhai Reddy, an official of the company, said the total loss was estimated to be Rs 43.45 lakh.

SoU public relations officer (PRO) Dhaval Patel said, “These e-rickshaws were parked at the parking lot, which is around 35 feet away from the charging station… The place is six kilometres from the SoU. Around 95 e-rickshaws driven by local tribal women and 43 buses are used to ferry tourists around SoU as private vehicles are not allowed inside.” The PRO added that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Narmada district superintendent of police Prashant Sumbe, said, “The FSL will submit a report after their investigation. Action will be taken if any foul play is found. Earlier also two such incidents had taken place on the SoU campus — in one, an e-rickshaw that was being charged caught fire, while in the other, a parked e-rickshaw caught fire.”