Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Gujarat elections: Congress copies AAP, announces to open ‘janata dawakhana’

The Congress in its election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections announced to open ‘janata dawakhana’ (public clinics) in the residential societies in Nagar Palika and Mahanagar Palika.

Congress, GujaratTo promote sports activity among the youth and students, every school will have a playground, gymkhana, nature cure and yoga centre. (Representational)

Walking on the footsteps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding mohalla clinics, the Congress in its election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections announced to open ‘janata dawakhana’ (public clinics) in the residential societies in Nagar Palika and Mahanagar Palika.

Congress MLA from Vansda, Anant Patel, and Gujarat Congress spokesperson Naishad Desai made this announcement in a press briefing in Surat.

“We have made an announcement for a healthy child and healthy India. After winning the 2022 assembly elections and forming the government, our first priority would be in the health sector for the citizens of Gujarat where free medical treatment will be given to the citizens staying in the urban and rural areas in the state,” Patel said.

“Apart from this, major operations of liver, heart and kidney will be done free in the government hospitals and government approved hospitals in the state. Our intention is to give medical facilities to the end people living in the interior villages,” he added.

Desai on his part said the health centres, which are in a pathetic condition in the rural villages, will be renovated.

“The privatization policy of the BJP government will be changed and we will make a new health policy. We want to take Gujarat to the top position in the country in the health sector,” he added.

The election manifesto includes assurances like free medical treatment to all in the government hospitals in the state. Kidney, liver and heart treatment will be free.

Mobile health clinics will be started in the interior villages. All the government hospitals like community health centres, primary health centres, referral hospitals and civil hospitals will be certified by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and it will be made five star hospitals.

The doctors with specialization and nursing staff will be recruited and the entire process will be transparent as per the manifesto.

Generic medical stores will also be set up at the government hospitals and health centres, where medicines will be sold at a low price.

Medical professors and technical staff will be recruited in the medical colleges. Appropriate curriculums will be made for education in the Ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathic medical educations.

A drive will be carried out for malnourished children and nutrition centres to fulfil the slogan of “healthy mother, healthy child and healthy country”.

To promote sports activity among the youth and students, every school will have a playground, gymkhana, nature cure and yoga centre.

A policy will be made to maintain the sex ratio of boys and girls in the society. Awareness will be carried out in the talukas where there is low birth rate of the girl child.

In addition, Rs 3,000 will be deposited monthly in the bank accounts of the girls and Rs 30 lakh will be deposited when she attains the age of marriage.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:32:08 pm
