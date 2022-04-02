Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil says no signs of early elections

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CR Paatil ruled out any possibility of early elections and said that the state government would “finish its full tenure”.

“The power to conduct elections lies with the election commission. No political party can pressurise them. We are not seeing any signs of the election commissioner trying to call for an early election. Our party has no reason to call for early elections. State government is doing a good job and the government will finish its full tenure and do public works.”

On being asked if BJP sees Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a challenge in Gujarat, Paatil said that BJP is always in touch with the public and hence will continue to remain in power.

Paatil said, “AAP candidates have lost their deposits in many seats in elections of municipal corporation, taluka panchayats, and district panchayats in Gujarat. The public contact of the BJP workers with voters had led to victory and it will continue. We will move ahead strongly with the love and affection of people towards prime minister Narendra Modi.”

Speaking to media on the occasion of chief minister Bhupendra Patel completing 200 days in office, Paatil said on Saturday that the state government had under Patel’s able leadership “done good work and benefits of government aid had reached to the last man”.

Paatil also said that “law and order situation in Gujarat is good which has driven many industrialists to come and start industries”.

“In these 200 days. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel has done many works in different sectors for the benefit of the common people and this includes, Mahila Sashaktikaran, decisions taken in favour of farmers and also in the health sectors,” said Paatil.

When asked about the Maldhari community protests over the new bill passed in the Assembly to regulate cattle in urban areas, Paatil said, “Stray cattles on roadside lead to accidents in which many youths and senior citizens have lost their lives. The road is made for people to walk. The stray cattles on the roadsides eat plastic bags.”

“In the last survey report, over 112 cows died due to consuming plastic bags. Such cattles should be tied at a proper place and food should be given to them. The state government had announced Rs. 30 will be paid for the food and care of each cow at Panjrapol,” he added.

Paatil also said that the price of urea and petrol has gone up due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but the government will try to bring it under control.

“The urea prices are a Central government issue. The Central Government had regularly given subsidies to people. Due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the petrol and urea prices also went up. We will make attempts to control the prices of urea, so that the farmers can get it at reasonable rates,” he said.

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera said that the party will celebrate foundation day falling on April 6 at different villages, talukas, districts, and cities.

Patel will physically address party leaders and workers in Ahmedabad and it will be virtually telecast at different centres across the state. Similarly, Paatil will address party workers and leaders from Surat and it will be telecast across the state. Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP national President J P Nadda will also address party workers and leaders virtually on that day.