Gujarat: Death sentence for man convicted of raping and killing 10-year-old girl

The Surat district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to a 25-year-old man convicted of raping and killing a 10-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge N A Anjaria pronounced the quantum of punishment for the man convicted last Friday for the crime committed at man convicted last Friday for the crime committed at Pandesara in Surat last December.

The man was convicted of charges under IPC sections of 302 (murder), 363, 366 (Kidnapping), 376 (A,B) (rape), and sections of the Pocso Act.

The court further ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family members of the victim.

The convict’s widowed mother and elder brother were present in the court. The parents of the victim, meanwhile, expressed their satisfaction with the order.

The case dates back to December 7, 2020, when the victim girl, who was playing outside her uncle’s house in Surat, went missing. After the girl’s family failed to find her out, a missing persons’ complaint was lodged at the police station concerned.

The police examined the CCTV footage and found the girl standing with the man. According to police, the man lured the girl promising to buy her snacks and took her to a food stall in the nearby area. He later took her to a ground where he raped her and hit her with a brick

The cops arrested him the next day. He confessed to raping and murdering the girl and disposing of her body. The police filed a chargesheet 15 days after his arrest. He was put in judicial custody at the Surat central jail.

The district government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said: “We are satisfied with the quantum of punishment and it will be the best example in the society. Those having thoughts of committing such crimes will be scared.”