Gujarat: Dang police rescues 2 abducted  persons from Maharashtra, 5 held  

Dang police Thursday rescued two persons, including a financial investment advisor, from Maharashtra who were allegedly abducted by a gang and arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

According to police, on Thursday night, police personnel stationed at Saputara check post in Dang, neighbouring to Nashik, heard people crying for help from two cars which passed by. When they stopped the cars, police found two persons in the car who claimed that they were being kidnapped.

Police seized the cars and rescued the two persons, who were identified as Yogesh Bhalerao (45), a financial investment advisor who is a resident of Adgaon in Nashik, and his cousin brother Mahendra Gaekwad (46).

Police also claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol with three live cartridges and a knife from the kidnappers.

The five persons, identified as Vinit Jhatle (45), Vinod Dangre (47), Santosh Shinde (51), Rahul Ghayvat (41), and Bharat Deore (33), all residents of Adgaon were arrested and booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 114, 25(1)(b)(a) (possession of arms).

On Friday afternoon, the accused were produced before a court in Ahwa which remanded them in four-day police custody.

Dang Deputy Superintendent of Police S G Patil said, “The family of Yogesh Bhalerao was unaware of the kidnapping incident. While travelling in the car, the accused had threatened Yogesh that he would be released after getting Rs 1 crore. No ransom call was made by abductors to the family of Bhalerao. After being released, Yogesh lodged a complaint of kidnapping against unknown person with Adgaon police station in Nashik on Thursday late night.”

The accused had planned to stay in Saputara after kidnapping the duo and later recover the ransom, police said.

“Yogesh had some monetary dispute with a person who gave the contract to the gang to kidnap him,” Patil added.

“The arrested persons Vinit and Vinod were earlier booked in several criminal cases by the Mumbai police and Nashik police,” he added.