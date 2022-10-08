Gujarat: Congress MLA Anant Patel attacked in Khergam

Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel, who kick-started a protest against the Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project was attacked by a group of ‘unknown individuals’ at Khergam town in Navsari district Saturday evening. Patel alleged that the group of around 40 to 50 people was led by Navsari district panchayat president Bhikhubhai Ahir.

Following the attack, a large number of people from different parts of South Gujarat gathered and protested in Khergam in support of the Vansda MLA.

The attack came just days ahead of the Sangharsh rally from October 10-20 organised by Patel covering the tribal areas from Unai in Navsari to Dholar village in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district.

Sources said that Patel and his driver had left for Khergam to attend a meeting called by Sarpanch Jharna Patel and other leaders Saturday evening to create awareness about Sangharsh rally when, near the Dashera tekri area, a group of youths, led by Ahir, allegedly intercepted his car. They attacked the car and pulled Patel from the vehicle before hitting him with sticks. They also allegedly threatened to kill him for “coming to the rea which belong to state tribal minister (Naresh Patel)”. The culprits later escaped from the spot.

The incident came to light when Patel uploaded his injured images on social media and appealed to people to come at Khergam to join the protest. Following this, a large number of youths from different parts of South Gujarat reached Khergam. The Dashera Tekri road area turned into a ‘chakka jam’ by Congress leaders, workers and supporters of Patel with a demand of immediately arrest the accused.

The police from Navsari and Valsad districts who reached Khergam were trying to pacify Patel who has refused to leave from the spot until all the accused were caught. The MLA has also demanded that all the accused, including Ahir, be arrested and charged with various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Sources said the police are in the process of registering a case.