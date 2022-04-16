Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel lays foundation for Navsari tidal dam project

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday laid the foundation stone of the Tidal Regulator Dam project at Vaghrech village on the banks of Kaveri river in Navsari. The project, which costs Rs 250 crore, will provide water for irrigation to Bilimora and its neighboring 10 villages.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present at the event, which was attended by state BJP president CR Paatil and State Minister of Water Resources and Water Supply Rushikesh Patel.

The Chief Minister said that the Vaghrech project will be completed in a time period of one year.

“Under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, government had fixed target to supply potable water to the people. Entire world is struggling to the challenges of global warming and climate change, and to overcome the needs of drinking water, the state government is working to recharge the ground water reservoirs,” the CM said.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, who also former Gujarat cabinet minister, said, “The Gujarat government is actually working on fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by carrying out the Tidal Regulator Dam project.”

Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “Through this project the sea water entering into the Billimora and neighbouring coastal village during monsoon season, can be prevented.”