Centre committed to resolve issues faced by textile industry: Jardosh

The textile ministry is committed to resolving any issues that the industry is suffering and more so if the matter relates to Gujarat, said Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh in Ahmedabad Saturday.

She was speaking at Textile Interactive Meet and Textile Leadership Conclave 2022, a one-day event organised by the textile task force of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at Shree Shakti Convention Centre.

Delegates from 27 national and regional associations of textile industries, interacted with the Union minister, Gujarat State Industries Minister Jagdish Panchal, Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra, and Industries Officer of Government of Gujarat Dr. Munjal Dave at the event.

Speaking during the event, GCCI President Hemant Shah said India’s textile sector of India stands a chance to benefit a lot from the many Free Trade Agreements and PLI schemes.

Gujarat Minister for Forest and Environment Jagdish Vishwakarma, remarked that the technical textile industry of the state and India came to the rescue of the world during the pandemic by providing with uninterrupted supply of masks and PPE kits.