Gujarat: Car rams parked dumper, minor among 3 killed

Two brothers and a minor boy died, while two others were injured after their car rammed a parked dumper at Kawas village in Surat early on Thursday.

Police said the five were travelling in a car driven by Dinesh Patra who runs a photo studio in Surat city, when it hit the dumper at Kawas village.

Passersby rushed to help and the injured were shifted to hospital.

The deceased are identified as Dinesh Patra (32), his brother Manas Patra (23) and Gautam Gunati Sahoo (15) — residents of Mora village at Ichhapore.

The injured Gunati Sahoo (39) and Suresh Mohato Gunati (19) were shifted to a private hospital where their condition is out of danger. All five hailed from Odisha and were Surat city residents for a long time, police said.

Police sent the bodies to New Civil hospital for postmortem and registered an accidental death case. A probe is on