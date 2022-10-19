Gujarat: BJP MLA, farmers seek cancellation of schemes

BJP MLA from Vagra in Bharuch Arunsinh Rana along with farmers of Twara village Tuesday submitted a representation to District Collector Tushar Sumera demanding cancellation of five town planning schemes formed by Bharuch Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

The villagers are opposing the move to prevent their agricultural land from being acquired for development purpose. Collector Tushar Sumera said that it is a “proposed plan” and no further steps will be taken without the consent of the villagers.

The scheme was proposed in a meeting organised by BUDA at Narmada college.

On Monday, Twara villagers took out a protest rally from Shaktinath area in Bharuch to the district collector’s office. However after getting assurance from the collector, they called off the protest. Twara village leader Ganpatsinh Parmar said, “We are satisfied with the assurance given by district collector and we have called off our protest.”

Rana said, “The BUDA authorities should have first consulted the farmers, and after taking their consent they should have proposed such TP schemes.”