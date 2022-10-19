scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Gujarat: BJP MLA, farmers seek cancellation of schemes

The villagers are opposing the move to prevent their agricultural land from being acquired for development purpose. Collector Tushar Sumera said that it is a “proposed plan” and no further steps will be taken without the consent of the villagers.

The scheme was proposed in a meeting organised by BUDA at Narmada college. (Representational/File)

BJP MLA from Vagra in Bharuch Arunsinh Rana along with farmers of Twara village Tuesday submitted a representation to District Collector Tushar Sumera demanding cancellation of five town planning schemes formed by Bharuch Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

The villagers are opposing the move to prevent their agricultural land from being acquired for development purpose. Collector Tushar Sumera said that it is a “proposed plan” and no further steps will be taken without the consent of the villagers.

The scheme was proposed in a meeting organised by BUDA at Narmada college.

On Monday, Twara villagers took out a protest rally from Shaktinath area in Bharuch to the district collector’s office. However after getting assurance from the collector, they called off the protest. Twara village leader Ganpatsinh Parmar said, “We are satisfied with the assurance given by district collector and we have called off our protest.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Rana said, “The BUDA authorities should have first consulted the farmers, and after taking their consent they should have proposed such TP schemes.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:07:13 am
Next Story

BJP to expose parties resorting to short-term politics, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement