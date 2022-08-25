Gujarat BJP chief lays foundation stone for party office at Bardoli

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil Thursday laid the foundation stone of BJP ‘Kamalam’ office at Bardoli town in Surat district. State BJP president C R Paatil, while addressing the gathering, said, “All BJP workers will have to get involved in the construction and make contributions towards the new party office. Apart from the party workers, the seven MLAs in Surat district will also have to donate money.”

Paatil earlier inaugurated the petrol pump owned by BJP district president of Surat Sandeep Desai on Surat Navsari Road, near Lajpore village. Paatil was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Kanubhai Desai, Mukesh Patel, and other BJP leaders. After the event, the BJP leaders’ convoy reached Bardoli town, where Paatil laid the foundation stone for BJP Kamalam office at Bardoli town in Surat.

On the sidelines of the event, Paatil told reporters, “The total cost of the BJP office is Rs 10 crore, including the land cost of Rs 4.50 crore. It is our idea that the BJP office should be built using the money of the workers and we made an appeal to the party leaders and workers. They have agreed to donate funds for the office. We are also planning to set up separate ‘Kamalam’ offices in all the districts in Gujarat with the participation of BJP workers.”

BJP’s Surat district president Sandeep Desai told The Indian Express, “The new BJP office will be set up on 24,000 square feet area, and it will consist of a conference room, an auditorium having a seating capacity of around 500 people, a separate office for the district president and different wing offices.”