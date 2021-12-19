Gujarat’s biggest open air jail to be constructed in Surat

Surat city is slated to get a model open jail, which will be constructed on 50 hectares of barren land on the sea coast in Olpad taluka.

The jail will be one of the biggest in the state in terms of area, where prisoners will be taught cutting and polishing of diamonds, textile manufacturing, shrimp pond activities, natural farming, and animal husbandry activities.

“We are hopeful that by next year, the model open jail will be ready. The open jail will also have barracks for prisoners, but they will get more space so that they can feel free. The prisoners will learn skills and earn by working in jail. We have started a petrol pump and gas station outside a prison in Vadodara, which is run by the inmates, and we are looking to open something similar at the open jail at Olpad,” said State DGP of prisons Dr K L N Rao.

“Presently, we are running skill development programs in Central jail, Surat, but due to space constraint, many prisoners are not able to avail the benefit of our skill development programs. At model open jail in Olpad we will have more open area and we can include many more prisoners and develop skill among them,” he added.

The DGP further said that the open jail was being constructed to make it easier for inmates to work and earn their livelihood once their incarceration ends and they return to society.

Surat Central jail superintendent Manoj Ninama said the proposal for an open jail was put forth during the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi’s visit to Surat Central Jail.

“After his green signal, we sent proposals to the state government which was approved and for that we have started the procedure to identify open land in the district,” Ninama added.

He also said that the inmates “will be taught natural farming, animal husbandry including shrimp farming, diamonds and textile works, baking etc.”

On Saturday, Ninama along with his staff and district administration officials reached Sonakhandla village in Olpad taluka and examined the government land where the prison is slated to come up.

Former sarpanch of Sonakandla village Vasant Patel said, “We are all ready to provide all the support needed for the upcoming prison.”

Sources in Surat Central jail said there are 715 convicted prisoners, 2,000 undertrial prisoners, 48 prisoners of other districts who are booked under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), and 76 women prisoners.