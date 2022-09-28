Gujarat: Bharuch mobs attack a couple and two women after child-lifting rumours spread

In two incidents in Gujarat’s Bharuch town, mobs on Tuesday attacked a couple and two women suspecting them to be child-lifters. A head constable who tried to save the couple was also beaten up, according to police.

“For the past few days, fake messages about gangs involved in kidnapping minor children from public places had gone viral on social media. The condition of all four people is normal. We have registered cases in both incidents… Women were also involved in the attacks… We have got videos of both incidents and we will identify the accused from the videos and arrest them,” superintendent of police Leena Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil appealed to residents not to take the law in their hands. “We have also warned people that if anybody is involved in spreading such rumours, they will be dealt with strictly,” the police officer added.

According to sources, Arjun Rathod and his wife, Geeta, were targeted by the mob near the Madina Hotel in Bharuch town when they were walking along the road. Vijaybhai Tejabhai, a head constable, tried to intervene but was also beaten up. He managed to escape and informed police, who rescued the couple hailing from Devla village in Jambusar taluka. They told police they had come to the home of Rathiod’s in-laws on Bamaniya Street.

The Bharuch B division police registered a case of rioting against 21 people on the basis of Rathod’s statements. Some of the attackers have been identified, according to police.

In the second incident, Rinku Wada (21) and her mother-in-law, Siviben Wada (52), were attacked near the APMC by a mob that saw them talking to two schoolgirls returning home.

The footpath dwellers were rescued by police, who booked a case of rioting against 15 people on Siviben’s complaint.