Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Gujarat assembly elections Day after quitting BJP, PVS Sarma joins AAP

Sarma, a retired income tax officer, was welcomed to the AAP by party’s Gujarat incharge Dr Sandip Pathak.

Former Surat BJP chief PVS Sarma with AAP leader Sandip Pathak. (Source: @AAPGujarat)

A day after quitting the BJP, party’s former Surat chief PVS Sarma joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday even as the party announced a fresh list of candidates.

Sarma, a retired income tax officer, was welcomed to the AAP by party’s Gujarat incharge Dr Sandip Pathak. Sarma Tuesday had sent his resignation letter to state BJP chief CR Paatil alleging that he was “treated with vindictive attitude” since the latter took charge. He had alleged in his resignation letter that the Gujarat BJP unit under Paatil’s leadership “has miserably failed to protect the karyakartas who worked tirelessly for the people and the party”.

After joining AAP, Sarma posted on social media, “Friends, after in-depth deliberations with my colleagues, well wishers, friends and my dedicated karyakartas, I have decided to join Aam Aadmi Party and strengthen the hands of Arvind Kejriwal and team of Gujarat AAP.”

Meanwhile, AAP announced that state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya would contest from the Karanj seat in Surat held by BJP’s Pravin Ghoghari. PVS Sarma was nominated from Majura represented by MoS for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:59:34 am
Live Blog

