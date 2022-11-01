Gujarat: Anant Patel, 10 others booked for ‘flouting’ rally conditions

Congress MLA Anant Patel from Vansda in Navsari and 10 others were booked Sunday for violating the conditions laid while granting police permission for a rally in Navsari town on October 29.

According to police, the Congress had organised Adivasi Sangharsh rally from Lunsikui area to the district collector’s office on October 29 where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLA Anant Patel were present.

Navsari Congress president Dharmesh Mali applied for police permission, which was granted with conditions that DJ music system and public speech gathering should not be held within 200 metres from collector’s office. In his application, Mali had requested time from 10 am to 4 am, while police granted time from 10 am to 12 noon.

In his complaint, Navsari rural police sub-inspector Parakramsinh Kachwaha said that the rally reached near collector’s office at 12.45 pm where Anant Patel and others addressed public meetings outside the collector campus through DJ music system and chanted slogans up to 2.45 pm.

Navsari rural police inspector DK Patel told The Indian Express, “Over 22 conditions were laid before granting police permission for the rally. They violated several of them by crossing the time limit and carrying out public meeting using DJ music system… We have registered offences under the Gujarat Police Act sections 131 and 135. No one has been arrested so far.”

Dharmesh Mali said, “In our application, we have mentioned the time from 10 am to 4 pm but police cut it short till 12 pm… which we were not comfortable with. Police took action under political pressure.”

Anant Patel said, “The ruling BJP government is scared of us… and they are finding ways to harass me…”