Gujarat: Airstrip at Surat airport to be strengthened using steel slag

The Surat airport will strengthen its airstrip using steel slag as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommendations and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), according to airport authorities.

As per ICAO, the basic strip at a code C airport has to be 140 metres wide, well graded area with a minimum 15 per cent California Bearing Ratio (CBR) — strength of subgrade soil — at a depth of 150 millimetres from the top ground level. The strip at Surat airport is of size as recommended by ICAO, CAR and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, in order to fulfil the criteria of recommended strength, the ground improvement of basic strip needs to be done as the area consists of highly expansive soil (black cotton soil) with very low CBR.

Work of stabilisation of basic strip will be taken up to raise the CBR value to the required level in order to ensure safety of an aircraft in emergency situations if it steers off the runway. The desired strength at 150 mm below ground level shall help the disoriented aircraft to stop in gradual manner, without causing major damage.

Professor Amit Solanki of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), who was among the experts who conducted a study of the runway strip, said, “We have submitted our report to develop the airstrip with lime and processed steel slag. If an aircraft enters the airstrip, it may get damaged due to the poor strength of soil. We have suggested that over 150 millimetres of the airstrip on both the sides of the runway should be dug and due to the usage of lime and steel slag, it can gain its strength as per the norms of CBR value.”

Sources said that through e-tendering, Adroit Structural Engineers Private Limited from Vadodara was given the work for ground improvement and stabilisation of the runway strip in October 2021. The work was allotted at Rs 20.80 crore.

Talking to The Indian Express, Surat airport director Aman Saini said, “The land has black cotton soil and during monsoon, the land swells, while it cracks in summer. To develop the airstrip area, we have consulted the SVNIT to give us their finding to strengthen the soil. We have got a report from them and we have also floated tenders of the airstrip areas.”

The length of the runway is 2,905 metres and the width is 45 metres. The airstrip area on both the sides of the length of the runway is 140 metres in width each and the area from the starting point and ending point of the runway is 60 metres in width, he said.

The firm to which work has been allotted has not started the work and the authorities have now decided to go ahead for retendering of the work.