Gujarat: Advocate, govt official booked for forging documents to claim land compensation

An advocate and a land acquisition officer were among members of a gang booked for allegedly using forged documents and fake consent letters of owners of land parcels that were acquired for the Vadodara Mumbai Express highway project in Navsari to claim compensation of Rs 1.97 crore.

Three cheating cases were registered at the Chikhli police station against II Mulla (Chikhli), NA Mulla (Chikhli) Asif Shaikh (Gandevi), advocate AA Shaikh (Surat) and land acquisition officer of Navsari Valibhai Patel for their alleged involvement in using fake power of attorney and fake consent letter from the land owners, taking Rs 1.97 crore on behalf of real beneficiaries.

Suryavnshi said, “In two of the cheating offences, we have not found the owner of land or their descendants… The land acquisition officer is yet to be arrested while other accused have been arrested and investigation is in progress.”

The documents were of plots bearing survey no.1380, 1355, 2464, 1392, 1419, 1422, 2485, 1387, 1398 at Alipore village, in Chikhli taluka.

The offences were registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (offence relating to the documents and property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (use of forged documents as genuine), and120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), against the accused ones.

In the complaint, sub-inspector AR Suryavanshi stated that all the accused had prepared fake documents and submitted them in the land acquisition office in Navsari to get the compensation money.

In all three cases, the award money was deposited in the different bank accounts of NA Mulla (62 lakh), I I Mulla (Rs 1.15 crore) and Asif Shaikh (20.12 lakh) since November 2020.