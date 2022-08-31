scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Gujarat AAP leaders allege attack by BJP workers at Ganesh pandal in Surat

Police have booked cases on complaints received from both sides over Tuesday night’s incident in Surat's Sarthana area.

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manojbhai Sorathiya. (Source: Twitter)

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manojbhai Sorathiya was beaten up by alleged workers of the ruling BJP while examining his party’s Ganesh festival pandal in Surat’s Sarthana area on Tuesday night.

Rajnikant Vaghani, AAP president for the Surat Lok Sabha seat, told The Indian Express, “When Manojbhai Sorathiya was guiding us to hang banners on the back of the pandal, 8-10 BJP members and leaders armed with pipes and wooden sticks attacked us. They repeatedly hit Manojbhai Sorathiya’s head, injuring him severely. We somehow shouted loudly and other AAP workers arrived from the other side of the pandal. The attackers later fled the spot.”

“We have deployed police at the pandal to ensure such incidents do not happen again. The parties claimed that a quarrel had erupted between them over putting up banners at the pandal. We have received complaints from both sides and will arrest the accused. The condition of Manoj Sorathiya is stable,” deputy commissioner of police Sajjansinh Parmar said.

Cases were registered at the Kapodara police station under Indian Penal Code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and sections related to rioting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ports & airports, power, media: Adani’s $37.4-billion footprint...Premium
Ports & airports, power, media: Adani’s $37.4-billion footprint...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...

The first complaint, lodged by Sorathiya, named six BJP leaders including Dinesh Desai (in charge of the Kamrej Assembly seat), Kishan Desai and Karshan Saghatiya as accused. And Dinesh Desai’s complaint named Sorathiya, Vaghani and five other AAP leaders.

State BJP co-spokesperson Dr Rutvij Patel alleged that AAP leaders were “urban Naxals” and said they would never be accepted in Gujarat.

“The BJP workers were standing at the Simada area when AAP workers came in a large number and attacked them. BJP leaders Dinesh Desai, Kishan Desai and Karshan Sagathiya were injured. They are admitted to the Prerna hospital in Surat. It is the AAP’s behaviour to unleash violence when Assembly elections are nearing. It is these AAP workers and leaders who came to Kamalam in an inebriated state, teased a female worker and fought with others. In the past, the AAP state president hurled a shoe on the home minister,” he said in a video message.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:46:46 pm
Next Story

Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut Madgaon Express

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement