Gujarat AAP leaders allege attack by BJP workers at Ganesh pandal in Surat

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manojbhai Sorathiya was beaten up by alleged workers of the ruling BJP while examining his party’s Ganesh festival pandal in Surat’s Sarthana area on Tuesday night.

Rajnikant Vaghani, AAP president for the Surat Lok Sabha seat, told The Indian Express, “When Manojbhai Sorathiya was guiding us to hang banners on the back of the pandal, 8-10 BJP members and leaders armed with pipes and wooden sticks attacked us. They repeatedly hit Manojbhai Sorathiya’s head, injuring him severely. We somehow shouted loudly and other AAP workers arrived from the other side of the pandal. The attackers later fled the spot.”

“We have deployed police at the pandal to ensure such incidents do not happen again. The parties claimed that a quarrel had erupted between them over putting up banners at the pandal. We have received complaints from both sides and will arrest the accused. The condition of Manoj Sorathiya is stable,” deputy commissioner of police Sajjansinh Parmar said.

Cases were registered at the Kapodara police station under Indian Penal Code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and sections related to rioting.

The first complaint, lodged by Sorathiya, named six BJP leaders including Dinesh Desai (in charge of the Kamrej Assembly seat), Kishan Desai and Karshan Saghatiya as accused. And Dinesh Desai’s complaint named Sorathiya, Vaghani and five other AAP leaders.

State BJP co-spokesperson Dr Rutvij Patel alleged that AAP leaders were “urban Naxals” and said they would never be accepted in Gujarat.

“The BJP workers were standing at the Simada area when AAP workers came in a large number and attacked them. BJP leaders Dinesh Desai, Kishan Desai and Karshan Sagathiya were injured. They are admitted to the Prerna hospital in Surat. It is the AAP’s behaviour to unleash violence when Assembly elections are nearing. It is these AAP workers and leaders who came to Kamalam in an inebriated state, teased a female worker and fought with others. In the past, the AAP state president hurled a shoe on the home minister,” he said in a video message.