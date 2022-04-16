Gujarat: AAP councillor’s stolen bag ‘found’ in front of BJP councillor’s house

A bag belonging to an Aam Aadmi Party councillor in Surat, which was stolen on Thursday, was found in front of the house of a BJP councillor hours later, police said.

According to police, Kanubhai Gediya, councillor from ward number 3 of Adajan area, had lodged a complaint of theft with Adajan police station on Thursday evening.

In his complaint, Gediya said that the incident happened Thursday night when he had gone to watch a movie at a multiplex. When he came out of the multiplex, he found that window of his car was broken and the bag, which contained important documents like copies of public complaints, documents related to scams in the Surat textile market, was stolen from the car, the complaint read.

However, the laptop provided by Surat Municipal Corporation worth Rs 1 lakh was not stolen from the car, the councillor said in the complaint.

Around 11 pm, BJP councilor from ward number 10 Dharmesh Vaniyawala called Adajan police and informed them that somebody had left a bag on the doorstep of his house, police said.

According to police, the CCTV footage from the BJP councillor’s house showed an elderly woman dropping the bag at the main gate of his house.

Adajan police inspector S J Pandya said, “We have got the CCTV footage from the house of Dharmeshbhai and found that an elderly woman had dropped the bag at the main gate of his house. The BJP councillor, in his statements, mentioned that he had gone to attend a private function, while his wife and children were attending a programme organized by residential society members on Thursday night. There was nobody at home… We have launched a probe and are also trying to identify the elderly woman.”

Following Gediya’s complaint, police had registered a case under IPC sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage).