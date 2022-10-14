Gujarat: AAP candidate complains of bag with Rs 20 lakh being stolen, police seek I-T probe

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen from a car being used by Rajendra Solanki, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Bardoli seat in Gujarat’s Surat district on Thursday, the police said, adding that while the bag was recovered, they have written to the income tax department in Surat to investigate the source of the money.

“We have seized the cash and on questioning, Solanki revealed that he had got the money through a courier firm from Delhi. We have written a letter to the income tax department at Surat to probe the source of the money,” Bardoli Police Inspector N M Prajapati said.

When contacted, Solanki did not pick up his phone.

According to Solanki’s complaint lodged at Bardoli police station on Thursday evening, two masked youngsters broke open the door of a car he was using and stole a bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash. A farmer by profession, Solanki said that he had employed two drivers, Saurabh Parasar and Alpesh Thakore, and borrowed a car from his friend Bastiram Bhadu of Kadodara village for his political tour.

On Thursday afternoon, Solanki stopped at a shop in Rang Complex on Shastri Road in Bardoli town. He allegedly entrusted the bag to Parasar, asked him to hand it over to Thakore, and return the car to Bhadu, the complaint said. On his way, Parasar parked the car near Bardoli police station and stepped into a shop when he allegedly spotted two youths stealing the bag. Parasar shouted for help and informed Solanki, the complaint added.

A youth identified as Adil Memon, who was riding a bike, heard the shouts and chased the youths. After Memon gave chase, the youths threw the bag on the roadside and escaped, the complaint said. Memon returned to Bardoli and handed the bag to the police.

The police registered a complaint under sections 379 (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have launched a hunt for the two youths…We have also taken the statement of Memon and are verifying through CCTV cameras,” inspector Prajapati said.