Gujarat: 51.87 per cent voter turnout in Vapi local body elections

A turnout of around 51.87 per cent was recorded in the Vapi Nagar Palika elections held on Sunday, much lower than the 60 per cent turnout in the previous election in 2016. Counting of votes will be held on November 30.

According to poll analysts, polling clashed with a large number of weddings on Sunday, leading to the low turnout.

Elections were held in 43 of 44 seats in 11 wards of Vapi Nagar Palika. Of the 109 candidates in the fray, 44 were from the BJP, 41 from the Congress, 24 from the AAP, and one independent.

In Ward No. 10, BJP candidate Induben Patel was declared the uncontested winner after Congress candidate failed to submit OBC certificate.

Vapi Nagar Palika has 1.01 lakh voters and 129 polling booths. Special security arrangements were made at 47 sensitive booths. AAP leaders alleged the election was unfair and EVMs malfunctioned at some booths.

As per election officials, polling started at 7 am on Sunday all 129 polling stations in Vapi. Voter turnout was thin in the morning and it picked up in the afternoon.

In the previous local body elections, there were 88,603 registered voters and the turnout was around 60 per cent. This time, the number of voters increased to 1.01 lakh, however, only 52,856 voters cast their votes. Vapi BJP president Satish Patel and Congress president Nimesh Vashi claimed that they would emerge victorious.