Gujarat: 300 women will tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony in Surat on December 4, 5

Over 300 women, including 103 who lost their parents, from different communities across the state will tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony being organised by a business group in Surat on December 4 and 5. At least 15 of the women lost a parent to Covid, according to sources in the organising committee.

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Gujarat leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani will attend the ceremony along with other political leaders. The event, being organised by the Sawani group will be held at PP Sawani school campus in Abrahma on the outskirts of Surat city.

The rituals will be held as per the couples’ respective religious customs, for which priests have been invited from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities.

AAP leader and Sawani group chairman, Mahesh Sawani, said, “We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with all ministers and MLAs in the state government, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. We are providing temporary accommodation for the couples along with household items. The mass wedding could not be held last year due to the Covid pandemic but this year we got permission and the event will be held following all Covid protocols.”