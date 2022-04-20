Gujarat: 3 kids die after drowning in separate incidents

Three minors died Tuesday after they drowned in two separate incidents in Surat and Tapi districts, the police said Wednesday.

In Tapi, three minors, identified as Akib Pathan (8), Mohammed Mohsin Shaikh (12) and Anas Pathan (10), all residents of the Maliwad area of the Vyarat town, had gone to swim in a nearby pond on Tuesday evening.

Pathan and Shaikh ventured deep into the waterbody and soon lost control and cried out for help. Anas, who was closer to the bank, alerted a few local residents who in turn informed the fire department and the parents of the two kids.

Fire officials of Vyara Nagar Palika carried out a search operation and managed to fish out the dead bodies from the middle of the pond. The bodies were sent to the Vyara Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

Vyara police lodged an accidental death case and have started a probe. Sources said that the fire department officials have asked the local residents to not allow any children or adults to go swimming in the pond as the centre of the pond is quite deep.

In the second incident, Smith Vishnu Patel (7), a resident of Dhiraj Nagar society in the Dindoli area of Surat, left his home Tuesday evening for his tuition. After Patel did not return till night, his family members reached his tuition classes and found he had come for the classes and had left for home on time.

Patel’s parents contacted Dindoli police following which, a search operation was conducted till late night which resumed again on Wednesday morning. On checking the water tank of a neighbouring building, the police found Patel’s dead body floating in it.

Dindoli police have registered an accidental death case into the incident and have initiated a probe. Sources in the police said the deceased was playing on the terrace with other children of the neighbouring building on Tuesday evening and suspect that Patel may have entered the water tank to hide himself from his friends and died. The police are working on other possibilities too.