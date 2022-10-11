Gujarat: 19 cattle run over by train in Valsad

Four pregnant cows were among 19 cattle that were run over by a train between Dungri and Valsad railway stations in South Gujarat Sunday night, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

“The cattle were run over by Ajmer-Mysore Express train near Sakartalav railway crossing. Our teams reached the spot and found carcasses on one kilometre-area on the tracks,” said RPF inspector Gracious Fernandez.

Three other trains were delayed for around half an hour till the carcass were removed and technical teams cleared the tracks, he said. “We have reached out to the villagers to find the cattle owners. Dungri police in Valsad district is also helping us in identifying the cattle owners who will be booked. We have also created awareness among the people in nearby villages to not let their cattle free near the tracks,” the inspector added.

Members of the Agniveer Gaurakshak (cow vigilante) team in Valsad buried the carcasses on Monday.