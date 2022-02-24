Grishma murder case: Hearing likely to begin today

The Surat District Sessions Court is likely to commence hearing in the Grishma Vekariya murder case from Thursday, a day after the Surat rural police submitted a copy of the chargesheet before the court of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Kathor in Surat. The case has now been transferred to the sessions court.

“The case has been transferred from the court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class in Kathor to the sessions court in Surat city and the hearing has been kept for Thursday. The accused will also remain present in the court. We will submit an application to the court on Thursday to carry out day-to-day hearing of the case and examine the witnesses,” said Nayan Sukhadwala, District Government Pleader.

The police have collected accused Fenil Goyani’s Call Detail Record (CDR) and the purported videos he made confessing to have killed her as evidence. Goyani, 20, a resident of the Kapodara area in Surat, was brought to the Judicial Magistrate First Class court at Kathor Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of police, BK Vanar said: “After a lot of hard work, we prepared the chargesheet in a record time of five days since the arrest of the accused. The evidence also includes an audio-video clip made by the accused after killing Grishma in which he can be seen and heard saying that he had killed Grishma. He wanted to put it on social media but before he could do so, our teams reached the spot and caught him.”

“We have also got the CDR report according to which Goyani had talked to two friends an hour before killing Grishma, and informed them that he will kill her today,” the deputy superintendent of police said.

On February 12, 21-year-old Grishma was killed by Goyani after she refused his proposal. Goyani slit her throat with a sharp knife in front of her family members and locals in broad daylight. The accused also attacked Subhash Vekariya, the uncle of the deceased, and her brother when they tried to save her.

The accused also attempted to end his life by slashing his wrist vein. He was rushed to New Civil Hospital by the police who had reached the spot.

Goyani was formally arrested on February 16 after he was discharged from the hospital and was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class.

The court had sent him to three days of police remand with the Kamrej police. Currently, Goyani is in judicial custody at Surat district central jail.

A special investigating team (SIT), comprising two Deputy Superintendent-rank officials, four police inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 30 lower-rank police staffers, was constituted to probe the murder.

The 2,500-page chargesheet was submitted before the first class magistrate court on February 21.

Police sources said the chargesheet includes statements from 190 witnesses, including 27 eye-witnesses, 188 documentary evidences such as CDR copy of the mobile phone, CCTV footage of the school, videos of the murder incident that one of the eyewitnesses had recorded on a phone, medical examination reports, FSL reports, and the purchase details of the knife from a mall in Surat.