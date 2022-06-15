GPCB and Pandesara Infra join hands to grow trees in GIDC area

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and Pandesara Infrastructure, a subsidiary of the Common Effluent treatment plant of Pandesara, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase the green cover in the GIDC area in Pandesara, Surat.

As a pilot project, over 300 plants were planted in a 500-square metre plot, while work is in progress to make a green cover on three open unused plots in the GIDC area.

GPCB regional officer in Surat, Jignaben Oza, said, “We have identified three more plots where we plan to grow around 11,000 saplings… In the next five years, they will grow into big trees and provide more green cover. The plants are selected to maintain oxygen levels in nature.”

“In one of the plots, we will make a garden on 3,000 square metres, while in other two plots, we will grow medicinal plants. We hope to complete the work on two plots by June 30,” she added.

President of Pandesara Infrastructure Limited Kamal Tulsian said, “Our land stretches to one lakh square metres, of which 60 per cent is used for our machinery while on the remaining land, we have grown trees. An NGO provides the saplings and we take care of their maintenance.”