Gopal Italia: AAP emerges as national political party

After the results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections were announced Wednesday where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with clear majority, party state president Gopal Italia said the AAP was emerging as a new national political party.

Addressing the media at Katargam in Surat, Italia said, “The AAP is the smallest part of the country that has given a tough fight to the country’s biggest party (BJP) and won MCD elections… Surveys on Gujarat elections say that the AAP would get over 20 per cent of votes and with this on Thursday, we will be known as a national political party.”

Italia said, “The people of Delhi have shown their love for AAP and they believe that AAP is the only party in the country that can give a tough fight to the BJP. With good work in Delhi, the AAP has gained the confidence of the people and uprooted the 15-year-old rule of BJP in MCD.”

About the results of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be declared on Thursday, he said, “The people of Gujarat will also show their love for AAP leaders such as Isudan Gadhvi and others…”