Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
GJEPC to organise Lab Grown Diamonds expo in Surat on April 5-6

In the last four years, the exports of LGD had gone by 400 percent and majority of the dimonds are exported to USA, UAE, and Hong Kong, he said.

Surat diamond expo, Surat diamond exhibition, Surat diamonds, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsSurat Lab Grown Diamond Association president Babubhai Vaghani said that are around 40 lab grown diamond growers in the city while these diamonds are cut and polished in over 400 diamond factories in Surat.

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) will organise a two-day exhibition of  Lab Grown polished and loose diamonds, and jewellery studded with Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD) in Surat April 5 and 6.

The exhibition, named “Buyers and Sellers”, is the first such event to be organised by  GJEPC for LGD in Surat city.

Sharing details of the event, GJEPC Gujarat region chairman Vijay Mangukiya said Saturday, “This is for the first time buyers and sellers meet for lab grown diamonds and jewellery items. We have fixed over 30 exhibitors which includes diamond growers, cut and polished diamonds and LGD studded jewellery manufacturers. Over 15 buyers from abroad including the US, UAE, Hong Kong, European countries will come and 15 buyers will come from different parts of India.”

“In 2019-20, the exports of LGD from India was worth 430 million US Dollars, and in 2021-22, it has gone upto 1,395 million US dollars. Between April 2022 to December 2022, the exports had gone upto 1385 million US Dollars. Over 80 percent of cut and polished LGD  are exported abroad while 20 percent are locally consumed,” Mangukiya said.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 00:50 IST
