Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
GJEPC seeks to waive levy on rough diamonds sourced through e-auctions

The delegation also had requested to reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds and precious metals, like gold, silver and platinum in the upcoming Union Budget.

Mangukiya added, “We have also requested for reduction of the import duty on cut and polished diamonds and precious metals. The reason is that presently the diamond industry is going through a bad phase.” (Representational/File)

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Gujarat Region Saturday made representations to three Union ministers requesting them to waive the two per cent equalization levy on rough diamonds sourced through e-auctions.

A delegation led by GJEPC Gujarat region chairman Vijay Mangukiya, Indian Diamond Institute chairman Dinesh Navadia met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Purshottam Rupala Friday, and shared the details of the diamond industry which is passing through a bad phase.

Mangukiya told The Sunday Express, “The government had earlier announced that the 2 per cent equalization levy on the rough diamonds sourced through e-auctions will not be charged, but it has not been implemented and diamond merchants still have to pay. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present, so we made representations to the Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Darshana Jardosh and Purshottam Rupala.”

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 02:26 IST
