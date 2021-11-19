Girl’s death in train: Valsad railway police book 2 for rape, abetment to suicide

Days after body of an 18-year-old girl was found hanging inside a coach of Gujarat Queen express train, Vaslad railway police Wednesday registered an offence of rape and abetment to suicide against two unidentified persons.

According to police, the girl, who lived in Navasri, had fallen from her bicycle which was hit by an autorickshaw in Vadodara on October 29.

Two youths then took her in an autorickshaw to a ground where they allegedly raped her, police said. The accused youths also tore two pages of the girl’s personal diary before fleeing the spot, they added.

The girl’s body was found dead in the D-12 coach of Gujarat Queen train on November 4. Police suspect she died by suicide.

According to police, the investigating team found a personal diary from her bag, in which she mentioned about being gang-raped by two youths in Vadodara.

A cleaning staff spotted the body and intimated the RPF and GRP police at Valsad railway station. A postmortem was held at SMIMER hospital in Surat.

Viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests, the report of which will be out on Monday.

The two accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376(d) (gangrape), 306 (abetment to suicide), 365 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence), on Wednesday night.

Incharge IGP of State CID Crime and Railways Subhash Trivedi said, “We are taking all efforts to identify the accused. Different teams are working on it and we are also waiting the FSL report…”

Meanwhile, state Minister of Home Harsh Sanghavi, who was in Sokhada in Vadodara for an event, told media persons that the family of the girl will get “complete justice”.

Sanghvi said, “Efforts are on to nab the accused… We are working not as ministers and police officers but as brothers of the victim. We will deploy as much force as is needed to nab the accused… the family will get complete justice.”