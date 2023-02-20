Two-year-old girl rescued after being attacked by stray dogs in Surat

A two-year-old girl was attacked by four stray dogs outside her home and rescued by some people when her migrant labourer parents were away at work at Khajod in Gujarat’s Surat city late on Sunday.

Sources at the New Civil Hospital said that Marshila, daughter of West Bengal native Ravi Kahar, had around 40 dog-bite wounds on her body.

Pediatrician Dr Sandeep Kansal said, “There are multiple dog bite wounds—around 40—on her hands, legs, head, chest and back. Her condition is now stable and she has been shifted to the pediatric ward from the surgery ward. She has been kept under special care.”

The girl was playing alone outside her home in the labourer colony near the Surat Diamond Bourse when the dogs attacked her, and the men came to her rescue after hearing her cries for help. They later informed her parents.

According to sources, Ravi Kahar and his wife had left for work at a construction site at the Surat Dream City after informing neighbours about their two-year-old girl.

NCH chief medical officer Dr Omkar Chaudhary said there had been a rise in dog bites in the city.

“A total of 1,205 cases of dog bites had been recorded at the NCH. Of these 795 are males, 163 females, 197 boys and 50 girl children. Between February 1 and 15, a total of 477 such cases were recorded,” he said.

Dr Digvijay Ram, superintendent of the Surat municipal corporation’s market department, said, “We sent our teams to the spot and caught four stray dogs. Last month 487 stray dogs were caught by our teams and 30 stray dogs sterilised.”