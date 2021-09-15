Gift items received by Vijay Rupani auctioned for Rs 6 lakh in Surat

In an auction of gift items received by former chief minister Vijay Rupani held in Surat, all 633 items were sold out for around Rs 6 lakh.

The auction held at the Science centre hall in Surat on September 13 and 14 had photo frames, turbans, swords, spinning wheels, 30 photographs of Rupani, three photos of Mahatma Gandhi, 11 models of the Statue of Unity and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other items.

According to organisers, the event received good response and all items were sold in two days where people from all walks of life, including lawyers, students, real estate developers, businessmen and politicians, participated.

The prices ranged from Rs 25 to Rs 4,000, except for gold and silver articles. The bidding activity was held under the supervision of an official of deputy collector rank.

Katargam Mamlatdar Parth Goswami said, “All the items put on auction were sold out… The collected amount of Rs 6 lakh will go into Kanya Kelavani Fund (for the education of girls).”