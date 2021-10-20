Ghari gets dearer, thanks to hike in prices of dry fruits

Surat residents will have to spend Rs 40 more per kilogram for ghari during the Chandi Padva festival this year as prices of dry fruits, a key ingredient of the sweet, have gone up.

A celebration special to Surat, Chandi Padva falls a day after Sharad Purnima, and is on Wednesday this year. It is an outdoor festival when the local residents would head to the Dumas and Ubharat beaches by sunset to have ghari and bhusu (a namkeen mix) with their families and enjoy the full moon. However, last year the beaches were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the crowds had to be contained.

Hence, Surat residents are gearing up to spend more and celebrate this year, with people queueing up outside sweetmeat shops on Tuesday.

One of the specialties of the festival is ghari, a sweet made from mava, dry fruits, sugar and fried in ghee and then dipped in ghee to give it a white coat. The Surtis also eat bhoosa with ghari.

Sumul Dairy, known as The Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, is among the shops that sell ghari for Chandi Padva. Sumul makes only kesar badam ghari and is the cheapest among other sweet sellers in the city. It is priced at Rs 600 per kilogram. In addition, they also sell sugar-free ghari that costs Rs 760 per kilogram.

“Our prices are low because then we can cover all the sections of society. Since the past three years, our sales have been around 80 tonnes and this year, we have crossed 85 tonnes, a record. Last year, the price of one kilogram of ghari was Rs 560 and this year we have increased the price to Rs 600 per kilogram as the dry fruit rates have hit the roof,” said Manish Bhatt, marketing manager of Sumul Dairy.

“Last year, we sold 80 tonnes of ghari and this year we have sold 85 tonnes to date. We are hoping to reach 100 tonnes in the next couple of days. While in the sugar-free ghari segment, last year we sold around 1.5 tonnes, this year’s sales have already touched five tonnes. We hope to sell between six tonnes and seven tonnes. Sumul gharis are sold from 600 outlets of Sumul milk distributors and parlours in Surat and Tapi districts,” he said.

With normalcy returning after the pandemic, sweet shops in Surat started preparing for the Chandi Padva festival and are expecting good business, keeping in mind the mood of the public, said Vishal Halvawala, owner of sweet shop Thakore Mithaiwala. The shop is more than a century old.

“Currently, there are six different types of gharis sold in our shops. Mava costs Rs 680 per kilogram, pista is at Rs 720 per kg, and kesar-badam-pista costs around Rs 760 per kg. To attract the younger generations, we have come up with chocolate ghari that costs Rs 700 per kg, and gold-layered ghari which is Rs 7,200 per kilogram. This year, we are selling a single piece of gold-layered ghari which is Rs 450 per piece, so that the common man can also buy and taste it,” he added.

“We did good business in 2019. But last year, due to the Covid situation, we were expecting 50 per cent business. Somehow, we touched 75 per cent. This year, we are again expecting 100 per cent business,” Vishal further said without disclosing his sales figures.

The shop also exports Ghari to the US, Canada, Dubai and London. The shop sees the highest number of foreign customers from the US.