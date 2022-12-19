Gems and jewellery expos in Surat attract ‘good response’

Two exhibitions of gems and jewellery were held in Surat — one by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and industry (SGCCI) by the name Sparkle 2022 that concluded on December 18 and another by Surat Jewellers Manufacturing Association named ROOTZ 2022 that concluded on December 19.

The three-day Sparkle 2022 was held from December 16 to 18 and was inaugurated by Surat city mayor Hemali Boghawala at the Surat indoor stadium. Sparkle, which used to be business to business (B2B) earlier, was held by the organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) after four years, in business to customers (B2C) format for the first time.

Union minister of state for Railways and textiles Darshana Jardosh visited Sparkle 2022 and appreciated the work done by SGCCI to develop Surat jewellery as a global brand.

On the concluding day, state BJP president CR Paatil alongwith his wife, Gangaben Patil, and Union minister of State for Railways and textiles Darshana Jardosh visited the event.

Appreciating the exhibition, Jardosh said, “The event has given a good platform for jewellery manufacturers… The jewelleries exhibited are of a wide design range. The exhibition will boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Over 30 exhibitors, including jewellery manufacturers from Surat and other parts of the state, participated in Sparkle 2022. It recorded a footfall of over 8,000 with buyers from other states as well as non-resident Gujaratis (NRGs) from the US, UK and European countries thronging the event.

SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala said, “The exhibition was a good platform for Surat’s jewellery brand. After the Covid pandemic, people got a perfect destination to see and buy jewellery at one stop. This time it was B2C as there was demand for the same four years ago, when we organised B2B exhibition.”

Advertisement

Adding that the response was good, he said, “The exhibitors were overwhelmed with the sales and enquiries. The presence of a good number of NRG customers brought in more orders.”

The Surat Jewellery Manufacturer Association (SJMA) organised a four-day exhibition of diamond studded gold jewellery at the SGCCI’s International Exhibition and Convention centre at Sarsana, from December 16 to 19, inaugurated by state education minister Praful Panseriya.

Over 180 exhibitors — 140 from Surat — and the rest from Mumbai participated in the Business to Business event where a wide range of jewellery, with natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, were displayed.

Advertisement

SJMA president Jayenti Savaliya said, “The dates of two exhibitions collided, but the footfalls were from different segments. The exhibitors were happy with the business they gained… Several buyers from the state as well as outside visited the exhibition and placed orders. This is our second event and the first event we organised last year had the participation of 110 jewellers.”

The SJMA exhibition had gold and silver articles studded with real diamonds, including a whistle, cricket ball and a model of the new Parliament building.

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Gujarat region Chairman Vijay Mangukiya said, “The diamond-studded cricket ball, weighing 200 grams, has 140-carats real diamonds and silver metal. It was priced at Rs 22 lakh… The whistle is made of 25 grams of gold, and 12 carats of real diamonds, at Rs 5.5 lakh. Both were sold to an US firm.”

The model of new parliament, which was not for sale, was made by the group of jewellery manufactuerers who are members of SJMA.

SJMA president Jayenti Savaliya said, “The 17-kg replica of the Indian Parliament was nade if 15 kilograms of silver, 100 grams of gold, 50 carats of diamonds and other precious gems. The total cost is around Rs 80 lakh. Workers from Gujarat and Bengal worked on this for 20 days. We will gift it to the new Parliament once its work is over.”