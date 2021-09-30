Gangster Altaf Patel held from Himachal Pradesh

The Surat Crime Branch has arrested notorious gangster Altaf Patel from Himachal Pradesh. A Bharuch native and Surat resident, Patel is a member of the Vipul Gajipara gang.

The gang members were booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GCTOC) on January 28.

Patel has been evading arrest ever since. Police have arrested seven members, including gang leader Gajipara, while others have been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths nabbed Patel from Pulga in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu Tuesday. He was brought to Surat Wednesday.

“A total of 16 cases were registered against Altaf Patel with Surat city police. Apart from his involvement in criminal activities in Surat, he was arrested by Mumbai police in the murder of an American tourist woman in 2003 and was sent to Thane jail,” said Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

“He was arrested by London police in a forged passport case and before he was deported to India, he stayed in a London jail for six months. He also helped Canadian drug dealer Xie Jeng Fang alias Richard, arrested by Vadodara police with psychotropic drug methamphetamine worth Rs 12 crore, to flee from police custody. In 2017, he also carried out firing on rival gangster Mammu Hansoti in Surat,” added Tomar.