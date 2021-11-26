Free edible oil for second dose Covid vaccine takers: Surat Municipal Corporation

In an attempt to motivate residents to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Surat Municipal Corporation will provide one-litre edible oil pouch for free at the vaccination centres for those coming to take the second dose of the vaccine from Friday.

The SMC health department said that the authorities have till date covered 110 per cent of the target population the for the first dose and out of 30 lakh eligible for the second dose, around 24 lakh people have been vaccinated.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We have a tie-up with an NGO, ‘Yuva Unstoppable’, which will deliver 1 litre edible oil pouches to us. We have got the first lot of 40,000 pouches which we have distributed to all the eight zones in the city and from there it will be sent to all the vaccination centres.”

“From Friday onwards, it would be given to those coming to take the second dose on the first-come-first-served basis. Since the last seven days we have had an average of 22,000-25,000 takers for the second dose of vaccine and to take the count above 50,000, we have taken the step,” , he said adding that they hope to achieve the target in two weeks.