Four poachers in judicial custody for hunting pregnant deer in Dang

August 9, 2022 3:56:56 am
Four poachers arrested from Kalibel range in Ahwa taluka of Dang district for hunting down a pregnant Chital deer were sent to judicial custody on Monday.
According to forest officials, around 30 deer were brought to the new breeding centre in Kalibel forest range in Dang in 2019. The deer from the breeding centre are released into the forest once they turn adulthood, as prey for leopards.
Range forest officer (RFO) of Kalibel range in north division of Dang, Anjana Palve said, “Over 50 adult deer were released into the forest from the Kalibel breeding centre on August 4 and our staff were keeping a tab on their movement.”
On August 6 late night, one of the forest staffers heard a gunshot from the area where the deer were released and informed the RFO. A search was launched and the personnel spotted four men with the carcass of a deer.
Subscriber Only Stories
Three of the poachers gave a slip to the forest personnel while the other one was caught on the spot. On the basis of the information given by the arrested poacher, the officials nabbed three others on Sunday. They were booked under Wild life Protection Act, 2, 6, 9, 27, 31, 32, 48, 51, 52, 29 and 41(1). The carcass of the deer was sent to Valsad for postmortem.
The arrested poachers were identified as Kamlesh Thackeray, Ishwar Mahala, Bharat Pawar and Kashiram Chaurya — all residents of Ahwa in Dang. The forest officials also seized a gun from their possession.
