Gujarat: Four more held in Bharuch ‘religious conversion’ case

The Bharuch police on Thursday evening arrested four more accused in the case of alleged forced religious conversion of Hindu tribals into Muslims at Kakariya village. With this, the total number of arrests in the case is now 14.

The men arrested on Thursday were identified as Abdul Samad Dawood Patel (Bakerywala), Shabbir Mohammed Patel (Bakerywala), Hasan Ibrahim Patel (Tisli) and Ismail Yacoob Patel (Delawala), all residents of Amod taluka in Bharuch. They will now be produced before the Bharuch court for police remand.

On November 15 last year, the Amod police had registered an offence under Section 4 of the Gujarat Freedom for Religion Bill and Sections 120(b), 153 (B) (c), and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Praveen Vasava of Kakariya village.

In his complaint, Vasava said that the accused “lured innocent Hindu tribals of the village with money, and in some cases, built houses for them and converted them into Islam”. The converted Hindu tribals were later entrusted with the task of converting others, it added.

“We have arrested four other accused. We will take their statements and also collect evidence. Earlier, 10 accused were arrested in this case,” Bharuch superintendent of police Dr Leena Patil said.

The accused had not taken permission from the Bharuch district collector for such religious conversion.

The Bharuch police had said the accused had collected Rs 14 lakh through donations from foreign countries, of which Rs 7 lakh was collected by Rizwan Patel from a person named Ismail from Bahrain.