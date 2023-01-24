Four killed, 2 injured as car rams tanker in Navsari

Four persons were killed and two others severely injured after the car in which they were traveling collided with a tanker at an overbridge on National Highway 48 near Vasudhara dairy in Chikhli taluka of Navsari district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Amit Daulatram Thadani (41), a resident of Vesu area, Gaurang Arora (40), a resident of Ghod Dod, Rohit Mahalu (40) from Adajan and Mohammed Hamza Shaikh (19), a resident of Bharthana.

The injured – Rishi and Vikash Sara – were shifted to a private hospital in Surat.

The accident took place at an overbridge near Alipore village in Chikhli taluka after Innova car driver, Hamza Shaikh, allegedly lost control over the vehicle which hit the tanker coming in the opposite direction, police said.

Navsari police said that the five persons in the car were returning to Surat from Mumbai after their Bangkok tour.

Chikhli police inspector K J Chaudhary said,

“The five persons from Surat, all friends, who had gone for a tour in Bangkok, reached Mumbai airport on Monday early morning. They hired a car from Mumbai to Surat. The car climbed the road divider and collided with a tanker coming from the opposite direction.”

The tanker driver, Alokkumar Rajput, lodged a complaint in this connection.